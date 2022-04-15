Zacks Investment Research Lowers Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

