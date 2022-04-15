Zacks Investment Research Lowers Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.77.

DOCS opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

