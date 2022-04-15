Zacks Investment Research Lowers Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $562.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. State Street Corp grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,942,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 118,701 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

