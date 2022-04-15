Zacks Investment Research Lowers Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Paramount Global alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Global (PARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.