Zacks Investment Research Lowers Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas. “

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.