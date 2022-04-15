Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NYSE RYAM opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.