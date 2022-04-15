Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Cut by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $11.32 on Friday, reaching $393.68. 268,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,535. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.32 and a 200 day moving average of $507.59.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.