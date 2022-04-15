Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 166,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zedge by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 158,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zedge by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 65,203 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zedge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zedge by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zedge in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZDGE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 294,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,727. Zedge has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Zedge ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Zedge had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 37.67%.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Zedge in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

