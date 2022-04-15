Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Shares Down 1%

Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.18. Approximately 108,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 34,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.83% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

