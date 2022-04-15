Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT Lowered to $67.00 at SVB Leerink

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $602,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $855,537.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,967.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,951 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

