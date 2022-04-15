ZeroSwap Price Reaches $0.12 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $7.52 million and $612,510.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

