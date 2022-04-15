Zilliqa (ZIL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $491.85 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $491.85 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,946,675,972 coins and its circulating supply is 12,655,208,819 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

