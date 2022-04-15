Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.65. 468,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,641. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $144.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

