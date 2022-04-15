ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $988.10 million.

ZIMV has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on ZimVie in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

ZimVie Inc involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

