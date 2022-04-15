Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Shares Down 5.9%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (ZLIOY)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.