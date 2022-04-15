Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $239.44 and last traded at $239.34. Approximately 54,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,775,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.00.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, FBN Securities decreased their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.13. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

