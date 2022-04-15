Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

ZYME traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,034. The stock has a market cap of $351.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $39.41.

About Zymeworks (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.