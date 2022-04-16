-$0.02 EPS Expected for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

