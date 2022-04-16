-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). DHT reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.
DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at $1,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in DHT by 831.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DHT by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 107,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.
DHT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,687. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.88 and a beta of -0.38. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.
DHT Company Profile (Get Rating)
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
