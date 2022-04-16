-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). DHT reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DHT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at $1,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in DHT by 831.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DHT by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 107,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,687. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.88 and a beta of -0.38. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

