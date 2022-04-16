-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.19). NeoGenomics posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.18.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,088. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $54.74.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $125,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 53.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 41,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,956,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

