-$0.23 EPS Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.17). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 726.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 46,003 shares of company stock valued at $78,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.67. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

