$0.27 EPS Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Sapiens International also posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 143,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,354. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sapiens International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

