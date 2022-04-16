$0.28 EPS Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Everi reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRI. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.32. 589,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,895. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.64. Everi has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

