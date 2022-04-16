-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,628,000 after buying an additional 249,578 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,564,000 after buying an additional 93,907 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,604,000 after buying an additional 348,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,056,000 after buying an additional 165,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRS stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.