-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Aemetis posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Aemetis by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aemetis by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after buying an additional 1,159,347 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Aemetis by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after buying an additional 507,019 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the third quarter valued at about $6,409,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aemetis by 66.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 278,356 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 477,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,873. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $449.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

