$0.35 EPS Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of CARG opened at $42.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,143.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,227. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarGurus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,940,000 after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarGurus by 31.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after purchasing an additional 153,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.