-$0.45 EPS Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 199,428 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQST stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 364,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,472. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

