$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $12,805,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXRT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 83,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,907. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $92.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

