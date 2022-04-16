$0.94 EPS Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $1.27. Hess reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $13.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $16.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE HES traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.72. 1,310,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,344. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.
In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hess (HES)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.