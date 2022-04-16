$0.94 EPS Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. salesforce.com posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $189.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.87. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a PE ratio of 126.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $523,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,257 shares of company stock worth $32,314,582 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

