$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Genpact reported sales of $946.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on G shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.12. 533,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. Genpact has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

