$1.13 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) to report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.17. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $128.27. 3,020,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,645. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average is $151.42. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.