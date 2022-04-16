$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) will report $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 36,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,526. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 78,796 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

