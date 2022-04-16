$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $528.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

NYSE SQM traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 940,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,454. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

