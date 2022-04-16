$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) to post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

HLF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. 913,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,517. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,087,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth about $94,257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $34,641,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after buying an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,597,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

