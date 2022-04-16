$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after acquiring an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $510,236,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

