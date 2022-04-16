10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of 10x Genomics worth $35,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $64.88 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $117.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.77 and a beta of 1.68.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

