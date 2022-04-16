1,160 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $663,945,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after buying an additional 209,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,892,000 after buying an additional 133,890 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after buying an additional 91,045 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL opened at $244.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.56.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.57.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.