$123.15 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) will announce sales of $123.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.62 million and the highest is $124.70 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $132.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $506.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $515.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $531.15 million, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $539.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

NWBI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 696,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 116.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $78,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 77.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 117,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51,545 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 127.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 218,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

