1,921 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.64. 5,460,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,310. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.79. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

