19,779 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after acquiring an additional 555,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 227,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 513,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 113,095 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 467,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares during the period.

CALF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 197,048 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33.

