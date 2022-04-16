$199.79 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will announce $199.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.40 million to $202.00 million. Semtech reported sales of $170.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $840.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $852.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $908.68 million, with estimates ranging from $895.70 million to $931.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.27.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,393.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,242 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Semtech by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,066,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Semtech by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $61.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,043. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

