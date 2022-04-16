$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.08.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock opened at $196.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

