$201.45 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) will report sales of $201.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.86 million and the lowest is $200.60 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $183.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $803.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $801.24 million to $806.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $824.63 million, with estimates ranging from $815.79 million to $833.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE:HIW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.67. 457,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,232. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

