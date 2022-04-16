$202.98 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will report $202.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.30 million. Chegg reported sales of $198.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $842.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $839.85 million to $855.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $974.78 million, with estimates ranging from $945.35 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 501.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,515. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Chegg has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $96.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.