22,500 Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Acquired by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Global-e Online comprises about 1.0% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Shares of Global-e Online stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. 666,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,834. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of -44.75.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

About Global-e Online (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.