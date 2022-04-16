$24.77 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $24.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.23 million. Identiv reported sales of $22.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $131.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $165.62 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $171.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVE. StockNews.com raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,276. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $293.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1,315.00 and a beta of 1.63. Identiv has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 59,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Scarpulla acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Identiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,553,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 34.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 975.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 113,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.