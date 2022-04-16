2,409 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Bought by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.14. 714,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,930. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

