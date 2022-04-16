2,474 Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ICU Medical by 51.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ICU Medical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 534.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 10.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 180,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical stock opened at $223.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.01 and a 200-day moving average of $229.20. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.