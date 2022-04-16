273,062 Shares in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 273,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NOW by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NOW by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of NOW by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 689,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.44 and a beta of 1.84. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

